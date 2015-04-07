Analysts: Expect a slow decline in gas prices

Related Coverage Gas Gauge: Check the price of a gallon

CHICAGO (WANE) Analysts with the gas price web site GasBuddy.com have released their second quarter forecast which predicts the national average will fall from now through June barrring any unforeseen events like refinery breakdowns.

“While California’s average reached a 2015 high point of $3.44 earlier this year, and the Great Lakes states saw spikes due to multiple refinery problems in the Midwest, we believe we may have already seen the 2015 peak for the U.S. when the national average hit $2.47 a gallon on March 6,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy which provides the data for wane.com’s Gas Gauge.

On average, consumers today are saving $1.10 a gallon this year versus last year and it’s highly possible that summer gasoline purchases could bring even greater savings.

“Once refineries complete their scheduled maintenance seasons and switch to summer formulations is complete, their output typically increases,” said DeHaan. “Barring any unforeseen events –like refinery breakdowns or hurricanes— current supply & demand fundamentals could put more downward pressure on retail prices even during the summer driving season.”

Looking ahead at Q2, GasBuddy projects the national average price of gasoline will range as follows:

April: $2.25 to $2.45

May: $2.20 to $2.40

June: $2.15 to $2.35

Hot spots may exist in areas that require reformulated gasoline (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, etc.) but most of the country should see prices during Q2 that range from $0.75 to $1.25/gal below their 2014 levels.

“We know that our assessment challenges the conventional thinking that believes retail fuel prices always run highest during the summer driving season, but in recent years we’ve seeing a paradigm shift. Despite the transition to summer blend fuel and the accompanying price hike that delivers annually, the national average has peaked ‘early’ for the past three years. The 2014 peak occurred in late April ($3.70). In 2013 it peaked in February ($3.74); and in 2012 it peaked again in April ($3.92).

“When it comes to fuel production everyone recognizes that current inventory levels exceed global demand but at the same time, between the major producers in N. America and OPEC nobody is willing to be the first to reduce output,” added Gregg Laskoski, another senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.