Legally carried gun accidentally fires at Easter vigil Mass

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Police and the district attorney are reviewing whether charges will be filed against a man whose gun accidentally fired during an Easter vigil Mass in central Pennsylvania.

Altoona police aren’t identifying the man who was grazed by the bullet about 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament.

Officer Christy Heck says the gun’s safety apparently was not on when the man stood up from kneeling, causing the gun to snag on his pants and fire. The man has a license for the gun and was carrying it legally.

Sgt. Marshall Worling says police and the Blair County district attorney’s office are consulting to determine what, if any, charges the man will face.

The gunshot occurred about 15 minutes before the end of Mass. The bullet lodged in the church’s tile floor.

