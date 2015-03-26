Foot cast causes driving mishap

On March 26, 2015, the green and sliver truck first crashed into the white house and the light pole seen in this photo. The light pole then fell over onto the neighboring yellow house.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two houses suffered minor damages after an incident where a man got his foot cast stuck between the accelerator and the brake in his truck.

City workers were called out to 5302 Smith Street to fix the light pole that fell into the house Thursday afternoon. The light pole fell into the house after a man driving on Roosevelt Drive was backing up his truck and the cast on his foot got stuck.

An officer at the scene said the man could not get his foot unstuck before hitting a light pole and a house on Smith Street.

There were no injuries.

