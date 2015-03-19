Indiana bus crash investigators analyzing recording devices

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Investigators are analyzing video and other data to try to determine what caused a tour bus carrying members of the Indiana Tech bowling team to overturn along Interstate 65 in southern Indiana, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators and crash reconstruction units are trying to gather information from the bus’s onboard video and its event data recorder, Indiana State Police Cpl. Carey Huls said. An event data recorder is a small device that records information on a vehicle’s performance, much like black boxes found on aircraft.

The investigators hope information from the devices sheds light on what was happening on the bus at the time of the crash, Huls said.

The March 12 crash near Henryville, about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, injured 21 people aboard the bus.

At least one of those people, 68-year Jeannine Secrist of Fort Wayne, remained hospitalized in fair condition Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital, hospital spokesman David McArthur said. Secrist is married to the bowling team’s coach.