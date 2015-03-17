Police hope billboards will help solve Franklin murder case



FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – Detectives are hoping a digital billboard will bring in new leads that will reveal what happened to Chynna Dickus and her 10-year-old stepson Blake.

It was nine years ago that the small town of Franklin was turned upside down. Both victims were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home on July 26, 2004.

This year Blake would have turned 19. Chynna would have been 35.

Sgt. John Borges is hopeful the electronic sign on southbound I-65 will spark new leads to the 500 tips they have already received over the years.

Clear Channel and Out Front Media donated the space to help bring awareness to the murders.

Borges sent an email asking both companies to help and that day pictures and information on the murders were posted on the billboard for drivers to see.

“Someone knows what happened. We need them to come forward. The family deserves closure and the person who committed the crime needs to be behind bars,” Borges said.

A $25,000 reward is available to anyone who reveals information that leads to an arrest.

The Franklin City Police have an anonymous tip line. The number is 317-346-1100.