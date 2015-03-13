Ten busted for drugs in undercover Steuben Co. operation

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) – Ten people are in jail following a sizable drug bust in Steuben County on Friday. Police set out with warrants to arrest five people after an 8-month undercover operation. While they were out getting those wanted in connection to the undercover operation, they found evidence that led to the arrests of five more people.

The following five were arrested on various narcotics related warrants in connection to the undercover operation:

Christopher Henkle, age 28, Fremont, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Dealing Substance Represented as a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Held in Steuben County jail pending $33,00.00 bond

Robert Cox, age 51, Fremont, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony (2 counts)

Held in Steuben County jail pending $20,000.00 bond

Randy Blotter, age 52, Fremont, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Class B Felony

Held in Steuben County jail pending $10,500.00 bond

Uriel Gaona, age 20, Angola, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Held in Steuben County jail pending $25,000.00 bond

Sissy Dominguez, age 30, Fremont, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Held in Steuben County jail pending $25,000.00 bond

While police were executing the warrants they for those five people, they found evidence that led them to get more warrants and arrest these five individuals:

Stephan Fetzer, age 20, Angola Indiana

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Visiting common nuisance

Held in Steuben County jail pending a $6,500.00 bond

Tyranny Frye, age 21 of Pleasant Lake Indiana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

Visiting common Nuisance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a legend drug

Possession of a controlled substance

Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $13,000.00 bond

Venus Vanholt, age 20 of Angola Indiana

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

Held in the Steuben County Jail pending a $7,500.00 bond

Johnathon Garvie, age 18 of Angola Indiana

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Visiting a common nuisance

Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $7,500.00 bond

Christine Hickey, age 26 of Angola Indiana

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a legend drug

Maintaining a common nuisance

Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $13,000.00 bond

The arrest warrants are from an eight month IMAGE Drug Task Force undercover investigation throughout Steuben County. I.M.A.G.E. (Indiana Multi Agency Group Enforcement) is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force made up of officers from the counties of Steuben, LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb Counties. IMAGE investigates drug related crimes and is funded in part by a grant from the Edward Byrne memorial JAG grant administered through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. IMAGE also receives funding through area prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and organizations like Drug Free and other civic and community groups.