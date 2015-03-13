Ten busted for drugs in undercover Steuben Co. operation

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) – Ten people are in jail following a sizable drug bust in Steuben County on Friday. Police set out with warrants to arrest five people after an 8-month undercover operation. While they were out getting those wanted in connection to the undercover operation, they found evidence that led to the arrests of five more people.
The following five were arrested on various narcotics related warrants in connection to the undercover operation:
Christopher Henkle, age 28, Fremont, IN
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing Substance Represented as a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Held in Steuben County jail pending $33,00.00 bond
Robert Cox, age 51, Fremont, IN
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony (2 counts)
- Held in Steuben County jail pending $20,000.00 bond
Randy Blotter, age 52, Fremont, IN
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Class B Felony
- Held in Steuben County jail pending $10,500.00 bond
Uriel Gaona, age 20, Angola, IN
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Held in Steuben County jail pending $25,000.00 bond
Sissy Dominguez, age 30, Fremont, IN
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Held in Steuben County jail pending $25,000.00 bond
While police were executing the warrants they for those five people, they found evidence that led them to get more warrants and arrest these five individuals:
Stephan Fetzer, age 20, Angola Indiana
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Visiting common nuisance
- Held in Steuben County jail pending a $6,500.00 bond
Tyranny Frye, age 21 of Pleasant Lake Indiana
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Visiting common Nuisance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of a legend drug
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $13,000.00 bond
Venus Vanholt, age 20 of Angola Indiana
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Held in the Steuben County Jail pending a $7,500.00 bond
Johnathon Garvie, age 18 of Angola Indiana
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $7,500.00 bond
Christine Hickey, age 26 of Angola Indiana
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a legend drug
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Held in Steuben County Jail pending a $13,000.00 bond
The arrest warrants are from an eight month IMAGE Drug Task Force undercover investigation throughout Steuben County. I.M.A.G.E. (Indiana Multi Agency Group Enforcement) is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force made up of officers from the counties of Steuben, LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb Counties. IMAGE investigates drug related crimes and is funded in part by a grant from the Edward Byrne memorial JAG grant administered through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. IMAGE also receives funding through area prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and organizations like Drug Free and other civic and community groups.