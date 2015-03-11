High School Hockey: Fort Wayne Bruins Prepare For State Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Bruins hockey team will be playing in their first state championship in six years on Saturday March 14th.

The Bruins advanced to their 10th state finals appearance since 1978 after defeating Munster by one goal in last Saturday’s 4-3 win in semi-state.

After finishing last season 0-20 in league play, the team bounced back, going 5-15 in during the regular season this year.

They will play rival, Summit City for the 1A State Title. The Bruins are 2-1 against the Panthers this season.

Puck drops for the 1A Championship Game at 10:00 AM at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis on Saturday.