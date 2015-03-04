Fight breaks out at Indy area basketball game, one player arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/WANE) — Parents spilled out onto the court and one player was arrested after a fight broke out at a boys basketball game between Andrew J. Brown Academy and Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School, according to WANE-TV sister station WISH-TV.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a large disturbance at Andrew J. Brown Academy at 3600 N. German Church Road in Indianapolis. The call into IMPD stated that between 30 and 50 people were fighting at a boys basketball game.

IMPD confirms that a fight broke out when a player from Lighthouse punched a player from Brown Academy during post-game handshakes. That led to parents coming out of the stands and a large-scale fight breaking out.

One player from Brown was injured during the melee. He was released to his parents.

One player from Lighthouse has been arrested and faces preliminary charges of battery.

IMPD had a report of a gun being displayed during the ordeal but has been unable to confirm that. Police also say that nothing suspicious, such as animosity, seems to have occurred prior to the fight.