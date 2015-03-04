Bishop Dwenger Cheerleaders Defend National Title

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Bishop Dwenger Varsity cheerleaders successfully defended their National Championship Title this past Sunday, March 1, 2015, in Orlando, Florida. This is the fifth consecutive National Championship title for the Saints and their 10th overall title.

Not only was the team successful as a whole, but two seniors received individual awards. Alexis Eddy was named “Best Cheerleader” in the Individual portion of the competition and received a $500 college scholarship for winning. Also recognized was Senior Emily Tippmann who was named “Most Outstanding Dancer” in the competition.

Coach Amy Gonzagowski commented “the girls did a fabulous job and had a wonderful experience including team Mass, dinner at a Polynesian restaurant, and dancing in Downtown Disney with a group of children and handicapped students.”

The team includes Seniors: Emily Tippmann, Graisen Proctor, Alexis Eddy, Dominique Effinger, Maggie Houlihan, Lucy Schenkel; Juniors: Grace Gillig, Maria Trahin, Jenna Eckland, Maddy Tippmann; Sophomores: Raina Gulachek, Amy Weilbaker, Jaclyn Grutsch, Katie Eddy, Emily Noye, Sylvia Schenkel; Freshman: Maggie Schreck. Coaches: Amy Gonzagowski, Vicki Kuker, and Doris Derheimer.