Cities eye bike-sharing programs after Indy’s success

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana cities are ready to get rolling on plans to offer bike-sharing programs after watching the success of a similar venture in Indianapolis.

Carmel plans to launch a bike-sharing program featuring 16 bikes this month, while Columbus officials have scheduled public meetings to gauge interest.

Proponents tell The Indianapolis Star and The Republic that the bike-sharing programs could promote health and give visitors who are interested in bike tourism easier ways to get around.

The Indiana Pacers Bikeshare program in Indianapolis has logged more than 90,000 rides on the 250 bikes placed at 26 stations in and around downtown.