Autistic woman tells police she was raped

PERU, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police have arrested a Peru man and charged him with rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery following an investigation involving a 21-year-old autistic woman.

The investigation began on February 18 after the woman told police that Chandler Henderson, 40, had raped her. She told police she was attacked at the Miami County farm where she worked. During their investigation, police determined Henderson dragged the woman into a home on the farm where he then attacked and raped her.

Police served an arrest warrant for Henderson on Wednesday at the Miami County Jail where he was already being held for a previous arrest.