2/20 High School Basketball Scores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A list of high school boys basketball scores from Friday night across northeast Indiana.

Snider 81, Homestead 68

Carroll 70, North Side 56

Bishop Dwenger 77, East Noble 51

Concordia 50, Heritage 35

Fairfield 76, Churubusco 69

Leo 70, Lakewood Park 63

DeKalb 68, Garrett 48

South Adams 44, Adams Central 41

Bluffton 47, Bellmont 45

Central Noble 53, Fremont 41

Columbia City 53, Manchester 39

Eastside 57, Angola 52

Canterbury 61, Culver Academy 52

Goshen 46, Westview 44

Liberty Christian 84, South Side 78

McCutcheon 55, Huntington North 34

Northridge 67, Lakeland 26

Norwell 40, Jay County 36

Southern Wells 64, Blackford 30

Southwood 64, Northfield 46

West Noble 60, Hamilton 35

The Bishop Luers at Gary Roosevelt game was suspended in the second quarter due to a fight breaking out among fans in the arena. According to reports, no players, from either teams, were involved.