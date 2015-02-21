2/20 High School Basketball Scores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A list of high school boys basketball scores from Friday night across northeast Indiana.
Snider 81, Homestead 68
Carroll 70, North Side 56
Bishop Dwenger 77, East Noble 51
Concordia 50, Heritage 35
Fairfield 76, Churubusco 69
Leo 70, Lakewood Park 63
DeKalb 68, Garrett 48
South Adams 44, Adams Central 41
Bluffton 47, Bellmont 45
Central Noble 53, Fremont 41
Columbia City 53, Manchester 39
Eastside 57, Angola 52
Canterbury 61, Culver Academy 52
Goshen 46, Westview 44
Liberty Christian 84, South Side 78
McCutcheon 55, Huntington North 34
Northridge 67, Lakeland 26
Norwell 40, Jay County 36
Southern Wells 64, Blackford 30
Southwood 64, Northfield 46
West Noble 60, Hamilton 35
The Bishop Luers at Gary Roosevelt game was suspended in the second quarter due to a fight breaking out among fans in the arena. According to reports, no players, from either teams, were involved.