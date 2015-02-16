Super Shots adds additional location in downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A clinic that promotes vaccinations and immunizations in Allen County has added a new location. Super Shot added its latest clinic at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Anthis Career Center.

The center located at 1200 South Barr Street is in downtown Fort Wayne. It’s one of nine Super Shot locations in the city.

Each location is open at various days of the month. The Anthis Career Center location will be open the third Monday of each month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Children in need of a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The clinic serves Medicaid, uninsured and underinsured children up until they are 18-years-old. Each shot cost $8, but no one will be turned away for failure to pay.

For a full list of dates and times Super Shots are open, click here.