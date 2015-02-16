Coroner rules 5-year-old’s death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner has released the cause and manner of death for a 5-year-old who died Friday night. The coroner’s findings showed the little girl, Mya Marie White, died from being shot. The coroner has ruled her death a homicide.

On Friday night, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a house in the 1500 block of 4th Street. Police said the girl was shot in the face when a gun accidentally fired.

White was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.

White is the second homicide victim for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2015.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.