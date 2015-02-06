Daycare operator to be sentenced for drugging children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman who pleaded guilty to drugging children will be sentenced Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Stephanie Gribble ran the “Stay and Play Daycare” before she was arrested last year. Gribble has pleaded guilty to six felony neglect charges for drugging children in her care.

According to court documents, Gribble admitted she gave drugs to several kids between the ages of 11 months and 5-years-old.

Parents reported Gribble after their children came home acting “out of it.” Some even went to the hospital unconscious, with swollen tongues or inability to control their movements. IMPD said the children had difficulty walking, were drooling, and staring into space.

Investigators believe the children were given a combination of over-the-counter and prescription medication.