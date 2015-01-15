Colts fans flock to buy Patriots slam shirt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts shirts are flying off the shelves at the local T-shirt company, Vardagen.

An image circulating on social media showed the Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady riding a Colt. Vardagen decided to make a shirt after the image went viral.

Now, over 3,000 T-shirts have sold since Tuesday. They are churning out hundreds more to meet demand. They can print a shirt in just four seconds.

You can watch Sunday’s AFC Championship on WANE-TV at 6:30 pm.

T-shirts can be picked up at their location, 8684 East 116th Street, Fishers, Ind. Or you can order T-shirts online.