Pence likely to tout school plans in State of State speech

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Mike Pence is expected to promote his proposals for boosting Indiana’s charter schools and private school voucher program when he gives his State of the State speech.

Pence’s speech Tuesday evening to a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate will be televised by several stations around the state including WANE-TV. You can can also watch a live stream of the speech starting at 7 pm here or on your smartphone or tablet with the wane.com mobile app.

The speech also comes as Pence has stoked talk of possibly entering the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Pence says he’s focusing on this year’s legislative session and won’t decide about a White House campaign until after it ends in April.

The governor’s budget plan includes spending increases for charter school and vouchers, which Democrats say would come at the expense of traditional public schools.

