MBB: Layman scores 14, balanced No. 11 Maryland beats Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake Layman scored 14 points and No. 11 Maryland bounced back from a loss earlier in the week, beating Purdue 69-60 Saturday.

The balanced Terrapins (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) put four scorers in double figures. Dez Wells had 13 and Melo Trimble and Richaud Pack each added 11.

Coming off a 64-57 loss at Illinois on Wednesday, the Terrapins limited Purdue (10-7, 2-2) to 36.8 field goal shooting (21 of 57). Kendall Stephens led Purdue with 14 points.

The Boilermakers lost for the 13th straight time to a ranked opponent.

Maryland won in its first visit to Mackey Arena.

A jumper by Pack and two free throws by Layman gave the Terrapins a 57-50 lead with 4:48 remaining. Trimble made two free throws with 3:48 remaining after a technical foul on Purdue coach Matt Painter.

A trio of 3-pointers — two from Vince Edwards and one from PJ Thompson — had kept the Boilermakers close at 51-47 with 7:04 remaining. But foul trouble to centers Isaac Haas and A.J. Hammons prevented Purdue from challenging Maryland at the rim.

Maryland used 3-pointers from Trimble and Pack to take a 13-4 lead with 14:26 remaining in the first half. Purdue pulled even at 26 at the break.

The Boilermakers got a rare five-point play with 2:08 left in the half when freshman Haas was fouled while making a layup, and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was called for a technical foul.

Stephens made the two technical foul free throws, and Haas sank his foul shot to push the Boilermakers into a brief 24-21 lead.

——

TIP-INS

Maryland: The Terrapins entered the game leading the Big Ten in opponents field goal percentage at 36.9 … Trimble entered as the Big Ten’s second-best free throw shooter at 87.9 percent (109 of 124) … On Thursday, Turgeon added 6-foot-9 Ivan Bender, who played on the Croatian National team, to the roster. Bender is eligible immediately.

Purdue: Junior center A.J. Hammons entered as the Big Ten leader in blocked shots at 2.6 per game … Painter used the same starting lineup for a third consecutive game. … The Boilermakers were only 1 of 10 from 3-point range during the opening half.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns to College Park to play Rutgers on Wednesday.

Purdue: Travels to Penn State for a game next Saturday.

