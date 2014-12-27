12/26 SAC Tourney Recap – Semi-Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider enters Saturday with a good chance of taking home some hardware in the 2014 Parkview Sports Medicine SAC Holiday Basketball Tournament at Wayne High School. Both Panthers teams advanced in Friday’s semi-finals.

The Snider boys eliminated Northrop, 66-58, behind the play of the Williams brothers. Senior Devlyn Williams led the team with 22 points, and scored 13 in the first quarter. His brother, Malik, who is a sophomore, scored 15.

Snider will face North Side Saturday at 7 p.m.. North Side will play for its third straight SAC tourney championship, and its second win of this winter over Snider.

North Side advanced with a 59-48 win over Concordia. Jajuan Starks led the team in scoring and entertained the crowd with two big dunks.

North Side and Snider met up in last year’s SAC championship game, too.

Snider girls made it through the semi-final round with the largest margin of victory Friday, in a 70-47 win over Bishop Luers.

The Panthers were led by Deja Wimby, who will play college ball at Western Michigan University. Wimby had 25 points in the win.

The win was the eighth straight for coach Kelley Meiklejohn and the Panthers.

Snider tip-off at 2 p.m. with Concordia, the top seed in this years girls tournament. The Cadets advanced to the championship game with a 69-61 win over South Side, who had won the last three SAC tournaments.

DeJour Young scored 27 points and Rachel Kammeyer added 16 of her own to help lift the Cadets.