Driver eludes police after 100 mph chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper clocked a car going more than 100 miles per hour Friday morning and a chase ensued. A short time later the chase was called off after the driver was able to lose police after driving the wrong way on I-69 with the car’s lights off.

The chase began around 6:00 am when the trooper spotted a woman driving a dark colored Ford Focus well over the speed limit on U.S. 30 near Kroemer Road. The Trooper gave chase and the woman exited on to northbound I-69, still traveling at 100 mph. When she reached the I-469 exit south of Dupont Road, the drove off the road and then got back on and headed south in the northbound lanes. Police lost sight of her car near the Lima Road interchange and called off the chase.

Indiana State Police told NewsChannel 15 that traffic was light on I-69 during the chase