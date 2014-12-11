Indiana celebrates a birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana became the 19th state in the Union 198 years ago. Governor Mike Pence has declared Thursday, Statehood Day.

Governor Pence and First Lady Karen Pence will host a group of fourth graders in the Statehouse Rotunda to mark the occasion.

According to a proclamation issued by Governor Pence, between June 10 and June 29, 1816, the first Indiana Constitutional Convention met at the territorial capital of Corydon and created the state’s first constitution. Then, on November 4, 1816, the first Indiana General Assembly met in Corydon, which became the first state capital, to satisfy the final requirements for statehood.

Finally on Thursday, December 11, 14, President James Madison signed the act admitting Indiana into the Union.