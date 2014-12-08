Official: 6 dead after plane crashes into Md. home

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Three residents of a house hit by a small, private jet were among six people killed in the crash in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Lohr says three people were aboard the jet when it crashed Monday into the home in Gaithersburg, a Washington, D.C., suburb.

Authorities later confirmed that three people were in the home when the jet crashed and were killed. They did not immediately identify the residents but have said a family of five lives in the home, and that a man and a school-aged child were safe.

Property records and neighbors say two parents and three children, including a newborn and a toddler, lived in the home.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to investigate the crash.

