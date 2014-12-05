Police: Wanted burglar caught dragging gun safe behind SUV

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police were on the way to arrest a suspect in an October burglary when they heard he had just been seen dragging a gun safe behind his SUV.

Floyd Richards, Jr., 35, was wanted on a felony burglary charge for an October 24 burglary in Henry County. While Indiana State Police were in Hagerstown on Wednesday to serve that warrant, they heard Henry County dispatch report that a yellow Ford SUV had been seen dragging a gun safe behind it south of New Castle on Dublin Pike.

The officers knew Richards often drove a yellow Ford Escape SUV so they made their way toward New Castle. Two troopers intercepted the SUV, stopping it on CR 200 South just east of 850 E. Richards was immediately arrested on the felony burglary charge from the October incident.

The gun safe was no longer attached to the SUV but officers soon found it in the in the road on Dublin Pike where it had come loose from the vehicle. The gun safe had been stolen from a home nearby. The neighbors at the home noticed the suspicious activity and called police

A second suspect in the October burglary, 33-year-old Mathew York, was then arrested without incident. York also faces a count of felony burglary but the duo could be facing more charges as the investigation progresses.

The New Castle Police Department is investigating October burglary case and the theft of the gun safe.