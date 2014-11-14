Colts Cornerback Purifoy Pays Fine For Marijuana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Indianapolis Colts cornerback Loucheiz Purifoy has pleaded no contest to marijuana possession in north Florida and was ordered to pay a fine.

Darry Lloyd, a spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office in Gainesville, says the former University of Florida football standout paid $1,366 to resolve the case.

Purifoy was charged with marijuana possession under 20 grams after an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy caught him with pot in March.

According to an affidavit, Purifoy was in the driver’s seat of a parked car holding a joint when a deputy smelled marijuana and arrested him.

He was also arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in February 2013, but the charge was later dropped by prosecutors.

Purifoy joined the Colts this season after foregoing his senior year at Florida to enter the NFL draft.

