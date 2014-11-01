Musician to speak about Native American heritage, abuse

Related Coverage Three Rivers Art Center for Kids looking for permanent location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IPFW and Three Rivers Center For Kids are bringing in a speaker and musician to talk about Native American Heritage Month and child abuse.

John Two Hawks, who is of Lakota lineage, is known for his Grammy and Emmy nominated folk music with the Native American flute. During his childhood, he was abused for nearly 15 years by his stepmother and stepfather. John Two Hawks will discuss the abuse he suffered and about his Native American ancestry.

The presentation and performance is at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 4 in the IPFW Walb Ballroom. John Two Hawks will have some of his items for sale. There will also be some free refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

TRACK is an organization that uses the arts to help abused children. The organization is currently working on getting grant funding for its programs.