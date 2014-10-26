Fall expo draws thousands for winter home improvement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sunday the Fall Home Design Expo closed down its booths after a full weekend of home improvement and fall activities.

Booths filled up the War Memorial Coliseum for the festival. It’s the tri-state’s only “all under one roof” home improvement show. It showcases vendors that specializes in kitchen, bath, carpet, roofing, cooking and remodeling areas of home maintenance.

This year, the festival featured a special event each day. On Friday there was a wine and cheese tasting show. Saturday the event focused on Taste of Home demonstrations. Finally, on Sunday Fort Wayne’s Farmers market was open.

“Home remodeling is booming,” event organizer David Marquart said. “Getting energy efficient appliances and getting your house ready for winter is import.” Marquart said the housing market is tough. He sees a lot of people who will stay at their house with just a few updates.

On average about 2,000 to 3,000 people attend the Fall Home Design Expo every year.

Marquart said next year he would like to see a holiday bazaar added to the events the show features.