IU’s Coleman Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior running back Tevin Coleman earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday. The honor is the second of Coleman’s career.

Coleman posted 219 yards on 15 attempts (14.6 average) and 83, 46 and 69-yard touchdowns, matching his career-high of three, at Iowa. The Hawkeyes came into the game allowing 92.3 rushing yards, 2.9 yards per carry and two total rushing TDs.

The Tinley Park, Ill., native is first nationally in rushing yards (1,060), rushing yards per game (176.7), rushing yards per carry (8.83), yards from scrimmage (1,194), yards from scrimmage per game (199.0), all-purpose yards (1,194) and all-purpose yards per game (199.0), tied for third in rushing touchdowns (11), tied for fourth in total touchdowns (11) and tied for fifth in scoring (11.0).

He became the fastest Hoosier to 1,000 yards and the 10th to rush for the milestone in a single season. Coleman is the first IU player to reach 1,000 yards since Levron Williams in 2001, and he owns a school record through the first six games of a year. Anthony Thompson held the previous mark with 964 in 1988.

Coleman recorded his eighth straight 100-yard game, the longest streak in the nation and in program history (tied). He has a rushing score in 15 straight games, also the longest streak in the nation and in program history.

Indiana (3-3, 0-2 B1G East) welcomes No. 8/6 Michigan State (5-1, 2-0 B1G East) for IU’s 102nd Homecoming on Saturday, Oct 18. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT at Memorial Stadium (52,929; FieldTurf) on ESPN.

