GSOC: Sectional Championship Recap

FORT WAYNE, IN. (WANE) – Carroll has been ranked among the top 20 2A girls soccer teams in the state all season and the NHC power played the part on Saturday. The Chargers defeated Bishop Dwenger 3-1 to capture a sectional championship on their home pitch. After the teams traded goals during a five minute stretch midway through the first half, Carroll’s Emma Lietzke netted a brilliant goal from the corner late in the half to give the Chargers the lead for good. They would add a third goal in the second half to set the final score.

Meanwhile, Bellmont and Norwell played an absolute classic in Decatur. The Braves and Knights were tied after regulation and two overtime periods before Bellmont exploded for a 3-0 win in a shootout. Kirsten Winter saved a pair of shots in pitching the shutout in net for the Braves.

The Canterbury made it a clean sweep for the Cavaliers on Saturday (the boys team also won a sectional) by defeating Blackhawk Christian 2-1 at the Fort Wayne Sports Club. Abigail Bergeron and Sydney Colby provided the scoring punch for the Cavs.