Police get barricaded subject after 2-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A barricaded subject on the city’s north side was removed from his home without incident early Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to 2020 Gillmore Drive shortly before 2 a.m. for a man who was reportedly suicidal. Police spokesperson Officer Jeremy Webb said dispatchers received a call from Parkview’s call center telling them a man was making suicidal threats.

Officers initially tried to make contact with the man, but he refused to talk with police. Webb said the man would periodically walk onto his porch and taunt and threaten police officers.

Webb said police made phone contact with the man, but he still refused to talk.

Around 2:30 a.m. the FWPD Crisis Response and Emergency Services teams were dispatched to assist at the home.

Police set up a staging area at Washington Center Elementary School on Wallen Road a few blocks away.

At 4:19 a.m., police were able to get the man out of the home.

No injuries were reported.