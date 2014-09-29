Colts Waive Receiver Da’Rick Rogers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Dewey McDonald to the active roster from the practice squad and waived wide receiver Da’Rick Rogers. The team also placed outside linebacker Robert Mathis on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

McDonald, 6-0, 220 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014 and was signed to the practice squad on September 1. Collegiately, he transferred to California University of Pennsylvania from Fairmont State. As a senior captain with the Vulcans, he tallied a career-best 89 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions (all returned for touchdowns) and eight passes defensed. His three interception returns for touchdowns made him the first PSAC player to accomplish the feat in over 10 years. McDonald finished his career with the second-most career interception return yards (475) among active Division II players.

Rogers has played in five career games (three starts) with the Colts, totaling 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded one reception for 46 yards in two postseason contests. Rogers was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 2, 2013.

Mathis, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, is the Colts’ all-time career and single-season sack leader. In 2013, he was voted an Associated Press and Sporting News First Team NFL All-Pro selection for the first time in his career after leading the league in sacks (19.5). For his career, Mathis has totaled 555 tackles (419 solo), 111.0 sacks, 48 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, 18 passes defensed and one interception in 163 games played (99 starts).