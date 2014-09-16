Hot dogs bring hope to wounded warriors

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – One may not think a hot dog could make much of a difference, but a man in Decatur would beg to differ. Ishe Knight is using the food to help bring hope to our nation’s heroes.

He’s the founder and owner of Wounded Warriors Sub Shop. His hopes staffing the business with injured servicemen and women will give them a second chance. The retired Hoosier is the son of a former marine. Knight’s lived in Florida, Tennessee, and is now back in his home state.

“I’ve been retired for eight years, been there, done this, all over, and I bought a house and settled down. I got to the point where I’m looking out the window and watching the grass grow and that’s not my nature, and I had seen things on TV about the wounded warriors. It seems like everything that comes up, they get the short end of the stick. Everybody deserves a shot at the American dream, and that’s kind of how this came about,” Knight said.

Knight came back to Indiana about a year and a half ago after a fire destroyed his home in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

“I was there six years, and I had a very close friend pass away. So, I went to their funeral. By the time I got back home, I lost everything but what I had in my truck,” Knight said.

He decided it was time to move back, and that’s when he got the idea to help the veterans.

“You’ve got to get up in the morning and feel like you got a purpose today. I started this not about me, but about the wounded warriors and about changing their life. I can’t accomplish my own wishes, my own dreams, but I know how to make theirs come true. With a job comes so many doors to open. They can buy a home, buy a car, even look at their kids and say hey, I’ve got a vacation next week, let’s go somewhere. When you help somebody with a job, you can see the expression in their face, it just changes. They sit at home staring at the window and it’s all black. They see no future, and maybe, I can turn that light on. Now,when they look at the window, they see a future,” Knight said.

Despite the name, the camping trailer-turned-food truck is starting out by selling hot dogs and sloppy joes. Make no mistake though, Knight said they’ll be of the highest quality.

“The military served us with their best service, so we should be giving out the best,” Knight said.

Knight spent about $15,000 dollars and three months to convert the trailer. He intends to pay more than minimum wage, and has made the trailer handicap accessible to ensure all veterans can work. There is a wheelchair ramp, and the stools inside are all set so the employees are at eye-level with the customers when they’re sitting down. As for his culinary background, he thanks his mother for raising him right.

“There was nine of us kids. Mom fixed three meals, just like anybody else. You didn’t dare walk in between meals and say ‘I’m hungry.’ So, if you wanted to eat, you fixed it yourself. I kind of paid attention when mom was cooking and learned several things. When I moved out on my own, I liked to eat, so I learned how to cook. Some of the things I would fix…gosh, they were bad, but couldn’t afford to throw it out and had to eat it anyway. You just learn to not put that ingredient in there anymore. So, I pretty well learned how to cook. Mom used to work as a waitress at a truck stop in Fayette. So, I’d go over there sometimes whenever somebody didn’t show up and clean tables and wash the dishes. Then, I got into serving food and waiting on customers and stirring this on the pot and stirring that on the pot. Then, I worked in another restaurant in Geneva. I was kind of just always in the back door, but when it comes to hot dogs, how do you mess up a hot dog? You got to be a pretty bad cook,” Knight said.

Knight said the community has been incredibly supportive of his efforts, in particular, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Decatur and Will Rogers will Coldwell Banker. The shop’s first event will be the Callithumpian Festival in Decatur on October 27.

Anyone interested in working for the Wounded Warrior Sub Shop can contact Ishe Knight at (260)706-1730 or isheknight@yahoo.com.