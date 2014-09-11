Class gives back in honor of 9/11

WANE Staff Reports
Students from Central Lutheran worked at the Community Harvest Food Bank.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Students from Central Lutheran School are volunteering at the Community Harvest Food Bank Thursday in honor of 9/11.

Thirty 8th grade students, none of whom were older than 1-year-old on September 11, 2001, will be restocking food shelves at the Community Cupboard grocery store and working in the warehouse facility.

“We wanted to find a way for our kids to give back to the community,” Central Lutheran School teacher Amanda Sorg said. “We want to instill in them a sense of community.”

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana feeds 21,100 people every week. For more information on helping Community Harvest, click here. 

 

