Class gives back in honor of 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Students from Central Lutheran School are volunteering at the Community Harvest Food Bank Thursday in honor of 9/11.

Thirty 8th grade students, none of whom were older than 1-year-old on September 11, 2001, will be restocking food shelves at the Community Cupboard grocery store and working in the warehouse facility.

“We wanted to find a way for our kids to give back to the community,” Central Lutheran School teacher Amanda Sorg said. “We want to instill in them a sense of community.”

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana feeds 21,100 people every week. For more information on helping Community Harvest, click here.