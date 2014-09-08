Gas prices the same as a year ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Average retail gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.61 a gallon on Sunday,

September 7, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 gas outlets in Fort Wayne. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.44 a gallon according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com which powers wane.com’s Gas Gauge.

Including the change in gas prices in Fort Wayne during the past week, prices Sunday were 0.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 2.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 13.7 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

“The last week saw upward momentum in gas prices continue, leading the national average up about a penny,” said GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan. “We’re past the seventh inning stretch for what will be a short lived upward trend, and motorists will be seeing lower prices by late September in most areas across the country. A mere 1.5% of all U.S. gas stations are priced over $4 a gallon, while roughly a third of stations are seeing prices over $3.50 agallon, a huge drop vs. last year when nearly 62% of stations were charging over $3.50 a gallon. On the bottom side, the cheapest 5% of stations are charging an average of $3.08 a gallon and that price will likely continue moving lower in the weeks ahead,” DeHaan said.