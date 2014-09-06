Google to pay customers $19M in app settlement

(CNN/KGO) — Google will refund at least $19 million to consumers over complaints it unfairly billed for charges incurred by children using mobile apps from the Google Play app store. The Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement.

The company also agreed to modify its billing practices to ensure it gets customer consent before charging for items sold in mobile apps. The settlement is the latest seeking to address a growing problem of the digital age: the ability of children to make purchases without the knowledge of their parents.