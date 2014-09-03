Two taken to hospital after crash on Lima Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident at Lima and Shoaff Roads Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. According to police on the scene, a Dodge pickup truck driving west on Shoaff Road failed to yield at Lima Road and hit a minivan driving south. The truck flipped and when emergency crews arrived, one person was still buckled in and hanging upside-down in the truck.

There were three people in the truck and one in the minivan. Allen County dispatch said two people were taken to a hospital but could not confirm their condition.

One lane of Lima Road was closed for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene.