New programs help cut use of homeless shelters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two Lafayette-area shelters for the homeless say new programs that are sending more people into housing have helped reduce the number of clients this year.

The Mental Health America day shelter served an average of 36 clients per day through June 30. That’s down from 58 a day during the same period in 2012.

The Journal & Courier reports the Lafayette Urban Ministry emergency night shelter also has seen a decline in use.

Advocates say the numbers reflect new low-cost housing programs and lower unemployment rates. But they say it’s difficult to know whether the decline in shelter use means there are fewer homeless people in the Lafayette area because there’s no accurate way to count them.

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com