SAC Week 2 Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If there was any doubt that Bishop Dwenger’s 52-point performance in week one against South Side was a fluke, the Saints put that to rest by halftime Friday night. The ground game was operating at full tilt once again as Dwenger hammered Concordia 44-13 at Zollner Stadium. The Saints wracked up 306 yards of total offense, with 204 of those coming on the ground. Zach Norton lead the way with 74 yards and three touchdowns, while Andrew Gabet added 61 and two scores. Senior quarterback Cody Miller was efficient for a second straight game, completing 8-of-14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown pass to Marcus Stepp. Bishop Dwenger has scored 96 points on its way to a 2-0 start in the SAC.

Joining the Saints atop the SAC standings is Snider who rolled to a 49-0 win over South Side on Friday. Isaac Stiebling was dynamic under center once again, connecting with Malik Bramley and David Turner for touchdown passes, while adding an eight-yard scoring run as well. In all, 10 different Panthers carried the football, totaling 164 yards, while Stiebling was 7-of-8 for 115 yards through the air. Defensively, Snider was dominant. The Panthers limited the Archers to just 20 total yards of offense, forcing two turnovers in the process as they also improve to 2-0.

Bishop Luers bounced back from week one’s heartbreaking loss to Snider with a convincing 58-7 win at Northrop. Junior quarterback Noah Wezensky completed 12-of-22 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores went to fellow junior Austin Mack, who caught five balls for a whopping 221 yards and the three touchdowns. The Knights added another 230 yards in the ground game, totaling 552 yards of offense in all. The Luers defense for its part intercepted three passes, forced a pair of fumbles and recorded 10 tackles for loss as the Knights put the first tally in the win column for 2014.

Wayne made the trip to Kokomo and for the second straight year the Generals come away with a win. Trailing late in the game, Wayne rallied behind it’s explosive offense outgunning to Wildkats 53-47. Keion Powers threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another 151 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His favorite passing target was brother Deion Powers who hauled in six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. In all, the Generals wracked up 504 yards of total offense.

North Side’s offense was equally potent as the Redskins earned their first win of the season with a 49-26 route of Delta. Keyshawn Watson was the story of the night for North, carrying the ball seven times for an amazing 213 yards and three touchdowns. He added another touchdown through the air, hauling in a 23-yard scoring reception.