Trevor Immelman Interview After Hotel Fitness Championship First Round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2008 Masters champ Trevor Immelman got off to a solid start at Sycamore Hills on Thursday, as the defending Hotel Fitness Championship winner carded a one-under par 71 in first round play.

Immelman tallied five birdies, but a double-bogey on hole 16 inflated his score.

He won last year’s tournament with a score of -20.

Immelman will tee off at 12:20 p.m. tomorrow in round two.



