INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California:
— Video of the year: “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus
— Female video: “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry
— Male video: “Sing,” Ed Sheeran
— Pop video: “Problem,” Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea
— Hip-hop video: “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Drake feat. Majid Jordan
— Rock video: “Royals,” Lorde
— Collaboration: “Drunk in Love,” Beyonce feat. Jay Z
— Artist to watch: “Miss Movin On,” Fifth Harmony
— Video with a social message: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce
— MTV Clubland award: “Stay the Night”: Zedd feat. Hayley Williams
— Cinematography: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce
— Choreography: “Chandelier,” Sia
— Art direction: “Reflektor,” Arcade Fire
— Editing: “Rap God,” Eminem
— Visual effects: “The Writing’s On the Wall,” OK Go
— Direction: “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon
— Lyric video: “Don’t Stop,” 5 Seconds of Summer
— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award: Beyonce
