INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California: — Video of the year: “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus — Female video: “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry — Male video: “Sing,” Ed Sheeran — Pop video: “Problem,” Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea — Hip-hop video: “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Drake feat. Majid Jordan — Rock video: “Royals,” Lorde — Collaboration: “Drunk in Love,” Beyonce feat. Jay Z — Artist to watch: “Miss Movin On,” Fifth Harmony — Video with a social message: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce — MTV Clubland award: “Stay the Night”: Zedd feat. Hayley Williams — Cinematography: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce — Choreography: “Chandelier,” Sia — Art direction: “Reflektor,” Arcade Fire — Editing: “Rap God,” Eminem — Visual effects: “The Writing’s On the Wall,” OK Go — Direction: “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon — Lyric video: “Don’t Stop,” 5 Seconds of Summer — Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award: Beyonce

