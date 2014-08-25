Winners of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Katy Perry, left, and Juicy J accept the award for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California:

— Video of the year: “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus

— Female video: “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry

— Male video: “Sing,” Ed Sheeran

— Pop video: “Problem,” Ariana Grande feat. Iggy Azalea

— Hip-hop video: “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Drake feat. Majid Jordan

— Rock video: “Royals,” Lorde

— Collaboration: “Drunk in Love,” Beyonce feat. Jay Z

— Artist to watch: “Miss Movin On,” Fifth Harmony

— Video with a social message: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce

— MTV Clubland award: “Stay the Night”: Zedd feat. Hayley Williams

— Cinematography: “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce

— Choreography: “Chandelier,” Sia

— Art direction: “Reflektor,” Arcade Fire

— Editing: “Rap God,” Eminem

— Visual effects: “The Writing’s On the Wall,” OK Go

— Direction: “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon

— Lyric video: “Don’t Stop,” 5 Seconds of Summer

— Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award: Beyonce

 

