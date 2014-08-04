Gas prices nearly a quarter lower than a year ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Average retail gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.43 a gallon on Sunday, August 3, 2014 according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 gas outlets in Fort Wayne. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.49 a gallon/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com which powers wane.com’s Gas Gauge.

Including the change in gas prices in Fort Wayne during the past week, prices Sunday were 23.8 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 16.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.3 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

“Beginning the month with the lowest pump prices since 2010 is a nice way to start August, but it’s unlikely that we’ll see gasoline production from coast to coast running as high in August as we’d seen during July,” said GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Gregg Laskoski.

“In recent years we’ve seen August refinery utilization slip a bit below July numbers and if that happens we may see prices increase especially in areas where consumers are flocking to enjoy the remainder of the summer driving season,” he added.