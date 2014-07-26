State asks judge to delay right-to-work ruling

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana attorney general’s office has asked a judge to put on hold his order striking down the state’s right-to-work law.

The request filed Thursday asks Lake County Judge George Paras to delay enforcement of his decision, citing a Sept. 4 hearing scheduled by the state Supreme Court on another judge’s ruling against the law.

Paras determined the law violates the state constitution by forcing unions to provide services to workers without payment. He ruled the law was immediately “null and void.”

The Times of Munster reports Paras took no immediate action on the stay request. The attorney general’s office also has appealed the judge’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.

The Republican-dominated Legislature in 2012 approved the law prohibiting union contracts requiring all workers to pay bargaining fees.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.thetimesonline.com