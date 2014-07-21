PBA’s All-Time Wins Leader Williams Headlines PBA50 Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the history of the Professional Bowlers Association no one has earned as many victories as Walter Ray Williams, Jr. The PBA legend is spending the week in Fort Wayne, looking to earn a victory on the PBA50 Tour as the Pro Bowl West Fort Wayne Classic.

The PBA50 Tour is for bowlers age 50 and up, similar to the Champions Tour under the PGA’s umbrella.

Williams, who also competes on the PBA, says he’s struggled this year, but his hoping to turn his luck around in the Summit City.

Pete Weber, who is third all-time in PBA Tour wins, is the event’s other headliner.

First and second round qualifying was held today, with B Squad and A Squad qualifying set for Tuesday.

Match play begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with the eight-player Championship Rounds set for 7 p.m. that night.





