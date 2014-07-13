Divers, snorkelers converge for undersea ‘concert’

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — You could call it “water music,” although it’s not exactly what George Frideric Handel had in mind.

Nearly 500 divers and snorkelers submerged themselves in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary on Saturday for an underwater broadcast by a local radio station.

The 30th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival featured four hours of commercial-free music piped below the surface via underwater speakers.

The water-themed playlist included such tunes as the Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden” and the themes from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and television’s classic “Flipper.” Some divers were costumed and pretended to play quirky metal instruments sculpted by Florida Keys artist August Powers.

The event was staged by radio station WWUS in partnership with the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.