Rosters Set For 2014 Top 100 IBCA/IHSA Showcases

INDIANAPOLIS – The 12th annual IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Showcase events have been set for July 23 and July 24 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Top 100 Showcase events are designed to give exposure to top basketball prospects from across the state to colleges across the state and nation.

The 2014 Girls’ Showcase will be on Wednesday, July 23. The 2014 Boys’ Showcase will be on Thursday, July 24. Both events are NCAA certified. Both events begin at 2 p.m. and last until about 8 p.m.

Former Purdue player and current Purdue assistant coach Kelly Komara will be the guest speaker for the Girls’ Showcase. Komara, the 1998 Indiana Miss Basketball from Lake Central, was a freshman on the Purdue squad that won the 1999 NCAA championship. She was a junior on the Boilers’ 2001 NCAA runner-up team and was selected first-team all-Big Ten as a senior. She previously was an assistant coach at Valparaiso University, Auburn University, Northwestern University and the University of Albany.

The guest speaker for the Boys’ Showcase has yet to be finalized.

In 2013, coaches from 88 colleges attended the Showcase events. Among them were coaches from NCAA Division I programs such as Austin Peay, Ball State, Belmont, Butler, Chicago State, Dayton, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Florida State, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Indiana, Indiana State, Iowa, IPFW, IUPUI, Lipscomb, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri-Kansas City, UNC-Greensboro, Northern Kentucky, Northwestern, Purdue, SIU-Edwardsville, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Valparaiso, Western Michigan, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Wright State.

Pete Smith, coach at Guerin Catholic, is the director of the Boys’ Showcase. Kathie Layden, coach at Northwestern, is director of the Girls’ Showcase. Numerous other IBCA-member coaches will assist the directors in running various stations and coaching the teams for each day.

A list of high school players — 123 boys and 130 girls — who have said they intend to participate, the coaches scheduled to assist at the events and the itinerary for each day follows.

BOYS’ TOP 100 SHOWCASE PLAYERS

Name, School, Grad Year

Jordan Ahrens, Covington, 2015

Nolan Ahrens, Jasper, 2015

Josh Anders, Plymouth, 2016

Chandler Aspy, Westview, 2016

Dustin Baird, Perry Meridian, 2016

Joe Bannister, Lake Central, 2015

Gabe Bauer, Silver Creek, 2015

Riggs Baxter, Western Boone, 2015

Brady Bechtel, Goshen, 2016

Michael Benkert, Center Grove, 2015

Malik Bennett, Southport, 2015

Blake Berger, LaVille, 2015

Ryan Bixler, Lewis Cass, 2016

Evan Borgman, Jac-Cen-Del, 2016

Will Brown, Rock Creek Academy, 2015

Joey Brunk, Southport, 2016

Darnell Butler, McCutcheon, 2016

Blaze Byrer, Bedford North Lawrence, 2015 Jeff Byrne, New Albany, 2015 Luke Callahan, Danville, 2015 Parker Chitty, Columbus East, 2016 Ryan Cline, Carmel, 2015 Jordan Collazo, Portage, 2015 Mason Coverstone, Columbia City, 2015 Hunter Crist, Hamilton Heights, 2016 Keegan Culp, Carmel, 2015 Ryan Curry, New Palestine, 2015 Wes Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 2015 P.J. Dean, Eastside, 2015 Mason Degenkolb, Tipton, 2016 Billy Doslak, Penn, 2015 Everett Duncan, Evansville Harrison, 2015 Stanley Duncan, Evansville Harrison, 2015 Adam Eberhard, Evansville Memorial, 2015 Jackson Edwards, Knightstown, 2016 Christian Evans, Scottsburg, 2015 Nick Felke, Plymouth, 2017 Joe Ferree, Lanesville, 2016 Chris Ford, Hamilton Southeastern, 2015 Colten Garland, Washington, 2016 Grant Gayler, North Montgomery, 2015 Jordan Geist, Penn, 2015 Grant Gelon, Crown Point, 2016 Dimitri Giger, Elkhart Memorial, 2015 Brennan Gillis, Ben Davis, 2015 Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah, 2017 Drew Hackett, Munster, 2015 Abraham Haler, New Castle, 2015 Cale Hall, Orleans, 2015 Tate Hall, Greenfield-Central, 2016 Bryce Hanaway, Hebron, 2015 David Hanyard, Lafayette Jeff, 2017 Alex Harmon, Southwood, 2016 Cole Hartman, DeKalb, 2015 Brachen Hazen, Columbia City, 2016 Tre Heard, McCutcheon, 2015 Jacob Heller, Prairie Heights, 2015 Timmy Herrin, Terre Haute South, 2015 Bryan Hoeing, Batesville, 2015 Matt Holba, Guerin Catholic, 2015 Johnny Jager, Bloomington South, 2015 Logan James, Barr-Reeve, 2016 Nick Jeffirs, Crown Point, 2015 Matt Jennings, Logansport, 2017 Jimmy King, Roncalli, 2015 Max Kurkowski, Plainfield, 2016 Andrew Kus, Fort Wayne Canterbury, 2015 Caleb Landrum, Huntington North, 2015 Trent Larson, Columbus North, 2015 Reontre Lawrence, South Bend Riley, 2016 Joe Line, Fairfield, 2015 Nick Macon, Madison, 2015 Kyle Mallers, Carroll (Fort Wayne), 2016 Justin McCoy, Garrett, 2015 Jordan Meurer, North Knox, 2015 Riley Miller, Yorktown, 2015 Evan Milligan, Evansville Central, 2015 Bryce Moore, Park Tudor, 2015 Marquise Moore, Cloverdale, 2015 Matt Moorman, Oldenburg Academy, 2016 Caleb Morey, Yorktown, 2015 Joey Morlan, Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 2015 Shawntain North, Perry Meridian, 2015 Chris Nunn, Liberty Christian, 2015 Joel Okafor, Richmond, 2015 Chris Palombizio, Chesterton, 2015 Brian Patterson, Lake Station, 2015 Drew Paul, Valparaiso, 2015 Steven Pergola, Castle, 2015 Brandon Peters, Avon, 2016 Konner Platt, Huntington North, 2016 Christian Reed, Silver Creek, 2016 Cade Renicker, Harrison (West Lafayette), 2015 Alec Runyan, John Glenn, 2016 Jaelan Sanford, Evansville Reitz, 2015 Gavin Schaefer, Heritage Hills, 2015 Paul Scruggs, Southport, 2017 Filip Serwatka, Concord, 2015 Conner Sevier, Wood Memorial, 2015 Carter Skaggs, Logansport, 2015 Kameron Slaven, Delta, 2015 Pete Smith, Northridge, 2015 Josh Speidel, Columbus North, 2015 Chandler Spring, Covington, 2015 Peyton Staples, Mishawaka, 2016 Jacob Stauber, Evansville Mater Dei, 2015 Alex Stein, Evansville Reitz, 2015 Jake Strong, John Glenn, 2015 Greenan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph, 2015 Connor TenHove, Valparaiso, 2016 Justin Thomas, Pike, 2016 Connor Umphress, Columbus East, 2015 Addison Wagler, Barr-Reeve, 2015 Trevor Waite, Tri-West, 2015 Nate Walpole, Whitko, 2017 Blake Walsman, Batesville, 2015 DeAnthony Warren, New Albany, 2015 Davious Webster, Richmond, 2015 Davon Winburn, New Albany, 2015 Cameron Wolter, Fishers, 2016 Ethan Woodrow, Fountain Central, 2015 Alex Yurack, Rushville, 2016 Chainey Zolman, Tippecanoe Valley, 2015

Boys’ Showcase Coaches: Michael Adams, Evansville Reitz; Chad Ballenger, Hamilton Heights; Matt Boling, Guerin Catholic; Adam Bontreger, Tri-West; Brian Bowen, Rushville; Steve Brett, Shakamak; Brett Clark, Hamilton Southeastern; Dave Clark, formerly of Franklin; Matt English, Beech Grove; Roy Hairston, Park Tudor; Cliff Hawkins, Madison; Jimmie Howell, Lapel; J.R. Howell, Caston; Brent Keck, Perry Meridian; Pat King, formerly of Madison; Matt Lacy, New Castle; Steve Lynch, Brownsburg; Tommy Mascari, Guerin Catholic; Scott McClelland, Western Boone; Dave McCollough, formerly of Noblesville; Gene Miiller, Washington; Scott Radeker, Lafayette Jeff; Al Rhodes, Penn; Craig Teagle, Jay County.

GIRLS’ TOP 100 SHOWCASE PLAYERS

Name, School, Grad Year

Hannah Albrecht, Crown Point, 2016

Jenna Allen, Bedford North Lawrence, 2015 Alexa Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, 2015 Courtney Bell, Griffith, 2015 Becca Bergman, Noblesville, 2015 Riley Blackwell, Plainfield, 2017 Brooke Bradford, Batesville, 2015 Hannah Brewer, Princeton, 2016 Camryn Buhr, Penn, 2016 Heather Burton, Washington Township, 2015 Julia Cardwell, Marion, 2016 Olivia Carroll, Barr-Reeve, 2015 Kayla Casteel, Plainfield, 2017 Alyssa Clay, Pike, 2016 Kaylan Coffman, Benton Central, 2016 Jordan Cole, Munster, 2015 Sarah Cook, Rushville, 2015 Brianye Copeland, Evansville Harrison, 2015 Sarah Corbin, Mooresville, 2015 Lindsey Corsaro, Roncalli, 2016 Hannah Cosby, Gibson Southern, 2015 Claire Cromer, Wabash, 2015 Olivia Crozier, Madison, 2015 Candace Danz, Indian Creek, 2016 Samantha Dewey, Triton Central, 2015 Lauren Dickerson, Lawrence North, 2016 Lauren Ellenberger, Penn, 2015 Peyton Fallis, Heritage Christian, 2015 Josie Fisher, Homestead, 2015 Darby Foresman, Heritage Christian, 2016 Jordyn Frantz, NorthWood, 2015 Alexis Fussnecker, Lawrenceburg, 2015 Gabby Gary, McCutcheon, 2015 Kara Gerka, Fishers, 2016 Annie Gillard, Bloomington South, 2015 Lauren Godfrey, Blackford, 2015 Taylor Graham, Hamilton Southeastern, 2015 Grace Hales, Westview, 2016 Sydney Hall, Heritage Christian, 2015 Jordan Hankins, Lawrence North, 2015 Mickella Hardy, Culver, 2015 De’Shawna Harper, North Central, 2017 Halle Harris, Roncalli, 2015 Tyasha Harris, Heritage Christian, 2016 Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central, 2017 Alexa Holland, Rochester, 2016 Holly Hoopingarner, Greenwood, 2016 Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville, 2017 Haley Hrosik, Andrean, 2015 Jenna Hughes, Jac-Cen-Del, 2015 Kelsey Ivers, Vincennes Rivet, 2016 Cheyenne Jones, Washington, 2015 Michaela Kikendall, Morristown, 2015 Kendall Knapke, Heritage, 2015 Nicole Konieczny, LaPorte, 2017 Baylee Krueger, Jennings County, 2015 Kyleigh Kubik, LaPorte, 2016 Lindsay Kusbel, Lake Central, 2015 Paige Littrell, Columbus North, 2016 Kerstyn Lowery, McCutcheon, 2015 Breaunna Loyd, Hamilton Southeastern, 2017 Kaitlyn Marenyi, Penn, 2016 Kylie Mason, Triton, 2015 Lauren McBryar, Mooresville, 2016 Dominique McBryde, Bedford North Lawrence, 2015 Allie McCool, East Central, 2016 Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead, 2017 Maya Meredith, Cathedral, 2016 Taylor Miller, Northridge, 2015 Lexi Minix, Oregon-Davis, 2016 Maleha Motter, Danville, 2016 Tiara Murphy, South Bend Washington, 2015 Alexis Nall, Mt. Vernon (Posey), 2016 Hannah Newby, Danville, 2016 Cameron Onken, Lafayette Central Catholic, 2016 Ali Patberg, Columbus North, 2015 Nakeya Penny, Logansport, 2015 Destiny Perkins, Richmond, 2017 Riley Popplewell, South Central (Union Mills), 2016 Maddie Raley, Gibson Southern, 2016 Aly Reiff, Whitko, 2017 Shae Rhonehouse, Fremont, 2016 Kirsten Rich, Lapel, 2015 Tyana Robinson, Pike, 2016 Mikayla Rowan, Northview, 2015 Gina Rubino, Lake Central, 2015 Natalie Ruedinger, Borden, 2016 Zion Sanders, Evansville Central, 2017 Zuri Sanders, Evansville Central, 2015 Nicole Sandmann, East Central, 2015 Brooke Saylor, Eastbrook, 2015 Paige Saylor, Roncalli, 2017 Tori Schickel, Evansville Mater Dei, 2015 Allison Schofield, Heritage Christian, 2015 Tatum Schultz, Culver, 2015 Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley, 2017 Alexis Shannon, Noblesville, 2016 Sydney Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2016 Stephanie Sherwood, Evansville Memorial, 2015 Kyndall Spears, Plainfield, 2016 Kristen Spolyar, Lebanon, 2016 Taylor Steele, Highland, 2017 Kaitlyn Steers, Portage, 2016 Taylor Stephen, Connersville, 2015 Natalie Stephenson, Triton Central, 2015 Hunter Stevens, Plymouth, 2015 Brook Sugg, Fishers, 2015 Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph, 2017 Emily Sullivan, Evansville Reitz, 2016 Mackenzie Taylor, Richmond, 2015 Madi Taylor, Hamilton Southeastern, 2015 Laura Thomas, New Castle, 2016 Payton Thomson, Northfield, 2016 Breanna Toppen, Kankakee Valley, 2016 Brooke Treadway, Northwestern, 2016 Lorelie Turner, West Lafayette, 2015 Kayla Voegerl, Southridge, 2016 Aliyah Walker, Brownsburg, 2016 Megan Walton, Hamilton Southeastern, 2016 Brittany Ward, Pike, 2015 Michelle Weaver, South Bend St. Joseph, 2015 Macy Willoughby, Carroll (Flora), 2017 Zoe Wilson, Hobart, 2015 Deja Wimby, Fort Wayne Snider, 2015 Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central, 2017 Grace Withrow, Valparaiso, 2015 Erin Wood, Noblesville, 2015 Shayla Wright, Southport, 2015 De’Jour Young, Fort Wayne Concordia, 2015 Tara Zlotkowski, Lake Central, 2015

Girls’ Showcase Coaches: Stan Benge, Roncalli; Meranda Burnett, Lewis Cass; Tonya Burns-Cohrs, Fort Wayne Canterbury; Jack Campbell, Chesterton; Gary Christlieb, Culver Academy; Annie Equihua, Crown Point; Bryan Graham, Triton Central; Jerry Hoover, Logansport; Chris Huppenthal, Hamilton Southeastern; Chelsea Kilian, Shenandoah; Ashley Kitts, Switzerland County; Jeff Marlow, Rensselaer Central; Melissa Marlow, Rushville; Mike McBride, Eastern (Pekin); Jeff Miller, Tri; Kevin Moore, East Central; Amanda Norris, Rushville; Walt Raines, Franklin; Bruce Ruble, Delta; Geoff Salmon, Northfield; Jane Schott, West Lafayette; Chris Seibert, Portage; Doug Springer, Northridge; Bill Taylor, Southwestern (Shelby); Marc Urban, Lake Central; Tim Young, Vincennes Rivet.