Pacers Sign Guard C.J. Miles

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WANE) – According to multiple reports, the Pacers have agreed to terms on a 4-year contract with Cavaliers guard C.J. Miles worth $18 million.

In 51 games with Cleveland last season, Miles posted averages of 9.9 points in 19 minutes per game while connecting on just under 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

This move raises question if the Pacers will now be able to sign free agent guard Lance Stephenson. Stephenson reportedly turned down a 5-year $44 million offer from Indiana earlier this week. With Miles under contract, the Pacers will be just $7 million below the projected salary cap for next season.