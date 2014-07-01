Severe Weather: Take steps to be warned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An overnight storm pounded the area, causing at least two deaths, on July 1. For Allen County, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 1:36 a.m. That warning was quickly escalated to a Tornado warning at 1:48 a.m.

For storms such as these, that occur overnight when many are sound asleep, it is important to ensure that everyone has a way to be notified of the emergency.

The NewsChannel 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team reminds people that tornado sirens are not meant to warn people inside their homes, they are intended to alert anyone who may be outside. Severe weather can strike anytime; make sure you and your family have what they need to be notified and ready in case of an emergency.

Receive breaking news and severe weather alerts from WANE as soon as they are issued. WANE does not charge for this service. However,message & data rates from your mobile provider may apply.

Wireless Emergency Alerts

A nationwide text emergency alert system, Wireless Emergency Alerts are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through most mobile carriers.

The alerts include extreme weather warnings, local emergencies requiring evacuation or immediate damage, AMBER alerts and Presidential Alerts during a national emergency. Extreme weather warnings include Tsunami Warnings, Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings, and Hurricane, Typhoon, Dust Storm and Extreme Wind Warnings.

The messages will be no longer than 90 characters and will show the time of the alert, the type of alert and any action that should be taken. See the photo to the left or at the top of the article for an example of what the alert looks like on an iPhone 5.

Anyone with a WEA capable phone will get alerts for whichever area they are in, regardless of where their phone is registered. If they travel into a threat area after a WEA message has already been sent, they will get the alert as soon as they enter the area.

Check to see if your mobile carrier and phone are set up for these alerts:

Weather Radios

Weather radios can be purchased from most places that sell electronics. Department stores, sporting good stores, and boat and marine accessory stores also likely sell them. For the online shoppers, check out the best-selling weather radios on Amazon.com.

The radio will need to be set to receive severe weather alerts for the counties you want to receive alerts for. Check out NewsChannel 15’s county code guide to see information for this area.

Emergency preparedness kit

Some of the most important items to include in an emergency preparedness kit:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Food (non-perishable)

Flashlight & extra batteries

Can opener

First Aid Kit

Blankets

Hand sanitizer

Radio (NOAA Weather Radio)

Contact information sheet

Copies of important documents (such as insurance policies, property records)

Back up battery or charger for cell phone

For more information and suggestions visit GetPrepared.IN.gov or http://www.ready.gov.

