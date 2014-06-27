Harlan bank robbery suspect arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested and charged with robbing the IAB Financial Bank in Harlan, Indiana

According to the report from the FBI, Michael Eberle, 29, is accused of robbing bank at 17505 State Rd. 37 on June 16.

The FBI Fort Wayne Safe Streets Task Force arrested Eberle on the 7900 block of West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne, which is near Lutheran Hospital.

Initial reports from police about the crime stated that a second man was waiting in the car that drove away from the scene with the armed robber. Friday’s release about the bank robbery arrest does not indicate if police are looking for or have arrested a second suspect.

Eberle faces a maximum of 25 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

This investigation is being conducted by the FBI Fort Wayne Safe Streets Task Force and the FBI Northeast Indiana Federal Bank Robbery Task Force. Both task forces are comprised of FBI agents and officers from the Indiana State Police, Allen County Police Department, and Fort Wayne Police Department. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also participates in the Northeast Indiana Federal Bank Robbery Task Force.