GOLF: Dwenger Captures Sectional Title

FORT WAYNE, IN. (WANE) – For the seventh time in the last nine seasons Bishop Dwenger is a sectional champion. The Saints score of 291 Friday afternoon at Chestnut Hills Golf Course was enough to hold off Homestead (299). Canterbury finished in third and also advanced to regionals as a team.

The Saints made it a clean sweep with junior John Hope firing a 71 and defeating Homestead’s Chris Eigner in a one-hole playoff for the individual medal.

Other area teams competed at three different sectional locations on Friday: Noble Hawk, Timber Ridge and Rozella Ford. For a complete list of sectional results from Friday check out the IHSAA’s official website.