Salsa Grille to open third location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former Carlos O’Kelly’s location in the Village of Coventry will become the third Salsa Grille location in Fort Wayne according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Salsa Grille currently operates restaurants located at 7755 Coldwater Road and at its original location at George’s International market near the intersection of Taylor and Broadway just south of downtown.
Carlos O’Kelly’s closed both of its Fort Wayne locations back in March citing a lack of profitability.
According to the Facebook post, the third location will open in the fall of 2014.
About Salsa Grille (from the restaurant’s website)
Salsa Grille was opened on October 10th, 2012 on the foundation of providing the Freshest Ingredients. It all started with George’s International Market, a grocery in Fort Wayne that offers premium foods to the city of Fort Wayne. Being widely known for its fresh salsas and authentic tortillas, we decided to create a NEW concept: Salsa Grille.