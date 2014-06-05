Salsa Grille to open third location

Related Coverage Carlos O’Kelly’s closes both Fort Wayne locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former Carlos O’Kelly’s location in the Village of Coventry will become the third Salsa Grille location in Fort Wayne according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Salsa Grille currently operates restaurants located at 7755 Coldwater Road and at its original location at George’s International market near the intersection of Taylor and Broadway just south of downtown.

Carlos O’Kelly’s closed both of its Fort Wayne locations back in March citing a lack of profitability.

According to the Facebook post, the third location will open in the fall of 2014.

About Salsa Grille (from the restaurant’s website)

Salsa Grille was opened on October 10th, 2012 on the foundation of providing the Freshest Ingredients. It all started with George’s International Market, a grocery in Fort Wayne that offers premium foods to the city of Fort Wayne. Being widely known for its fresh salsas and authentic tortillas, we decided to create a NEW concept: Salsa Grille.

In the footsteps of George’s International Market, Salsa Grille continues using fresh and premium ingredients. Every day we make delicious, fresh, and high quality salsa, pico de gallo, and guacamole to go along with our authentic no-preservatives tortillas. Stop in and have a taste of our endless Salsa Bar. We make sure that our salsa bar is constantly stocked with a variety of fresh salsas including our popular George’s Salsa, Salsa Verde, and our Grilled Pineapple and Chipotle Salsa. The Original Salsa Grille was so popular we quickly opened a second location! You can find us there off of Coldwater Road on the North Side of Fort Wayne, Indiana.