New Haven Canal Days underway

Photo from the 2014 Canal Days in New Haven, Indiana.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) New Haven kicked off its annual Canal Days festival.

The festival is located in downtown New Haven and features rides, live music, food, classic cars and a parade.

It officially started in 1976. However, organizers say people started gathering long before that.

Proceeds help continue the festival and go to public safety and community programs.

The festival is June 3-7. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Tickets are $15.

